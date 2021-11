European Commission Pledges Over $1Bln to Protect Forests Worldwide in Next 5 Years

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) The European Commission announced on Tuesday that the EU will invest 1 billion Euros ($1.1 billion) in efforts to protect, restore and sustainably manage forests across the world during the next five years.

"European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced today 1 billion at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow as the European Union contribution to the Global Forests Finance Pledge. This 5-year support package from the EU budget will help partner countries to protect, restore and sustainably manage forests worldwide," the EU body said in a statement.

Of those funds, 250 million euros will be allocated to the Congo Basin Pledge that seeks to protect the world's second largest tropical rainforest region covering eight countries Cameroon, the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Burundi and Rwanda while improving livelihoods for its populations.

Earlier in the day, leaders of more than 100 countries representing over 85% of the world's forests committed to ending deforestation by 2030 under the Glasgow Leaders' Declaration on Forest and Land Use at the COP26.