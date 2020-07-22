UrduPoint.com
European Commission Poised To Adopt EU Offshore Renewable Energy Strategy This Year

Wed 22nd July 2020 | 11:13 PM

The European Commission said on Wednesday it had launched consultations with relevant market actors on the European Union's future strategy on renewables in a bid to finalize and adopt the document by the end of the year

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) The European Commission said on Wednesday it had launched consultations with relevant market actors on the European Union's future strategy on renewables in a bid to finalize and adopt the document by the end of the year.

"The Commission has launched a public consultation on its future EU Offshore Renewable Energy Strategy, which will be adopted later this year. The Strategy will support the development and integration of offshore sources into the EU energy mix, to support our 2030 and 2050 climate ambitions," the Commission said in a press release.

The Commission called the consultations a "crucial part" of its two ambitious environmental initiatives, the Green Deal and the NextGenerationEU, which is labeled a "recovery package" in the press release on the premises that it will "help to create jobs and boost investments as we deploy clean new technologies across the EU."

The goal is to achieve complete climate neutrality by 2050, which according to Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson, as quoted in the press release, will require a 20-fold increase of EU's offshore energy production.

The consultations are set to run until September 24.

