UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Commission, Portugal Sign Economic Recovery Financing Agreement

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 05:02 PM

European Commission, Portugal sign economic recovery financing agreement

Portugal signed on Monday agreements with the European Commission on financing and loans from the post-pandemic European economic recovery funds

LISBON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Portugal signed on Monday agreements with the European Commission on financing and loans from the post-pandemic European economic recovery funds.

Portugal's Minister of Planning Nelson de Souza said at the contract signing ceremony here that his country expects the Commission to transfer the first pre-financing totaling 2.1 billion Euros (2.48 billion U.S. Dollars) "in the coming days." "We always aspire to be at the forefront of this very important process of recovery after the onset of the pandemic crisis," stressed the minister.

Also present at the signing ceremony, the Portuguese Minister of State for Finance, Joao Leao, stated that this agreement is "a very important milestone for the future of the country," and that now the government will "commit itself to the execution of the plan.

"According to him, Portugal "has pledged to act" and is doing so "tirelessly, with its eyes set on the country's recovery and future to create a project that goes far beyond an immediate response to the crisis."On July 13, the Commission approved Portugal's 16.6-billion-euro Recovery and Resilience Plan (PRR) for the 2021-2026 period. Of this sum, 13.9 billion euros are non-repayable grants and 2.7 billion euros are loans on facilitated terms. (1 euro = 1.18 U.S. Dollar)

Related Topics

Dollar Nelson Portugal Euro July From Government Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Estonian Women's Fencing Team Wins Epee Tournament ..

43 seconds ago

Umrah Pilgrims; sterilization efforts intensify at ..

45 seconds ago

PTCL & PAKSAT partner for indigenization & deliver ..

17 minutes ago

Global construction players to reconnect in person ..

18 minutes ago

US Open to Dialogue With N. Korea Without Compromi ..

48 seconds ago

Sri Lanka-India international postponed over Covid ..

52 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.