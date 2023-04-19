European Commission Prepares 3 Proposals to Settle Situation With Ukrainian Grain

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen has prepared three proposals to settle the situation around the import of Ukrainian grain to the European Union, Dana Spinant, deputy chief spokeswoman and director for political communication for the European Commission, said on Wednesday.

In March, the prime ministers of Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia published a joint open letter to von der Leyen calling for action to counter the negative effects of increased Ukrainian grain imports.

"President von der Leyen replied this morning to the letter of 5 EU governments with regards to the situation of exports of Ukrainian agricultural products. The president stressed in this letter that she is fully aware of the concerns expressed about the increased imports of certain Ukrainian agricultural products into EU markets. She stressed that in the light of the single market and of our Customs Union, a common European approach is needed to address these concerns," Spinant told a midday briefing.

She added that the EC was now preparing a second financial support package of 100 million Euros for the most affected farmers.

"First of all, with regards to supporting farmers affected by the current situation on these markets, .

.. we have already provided a support package of 56.3 million euros ($61.5 million) for the most affected farmers and we are now preparing a second financial support package of 100 million euros," Spinant said, adding that "secondly, we will take preventive measures on the applicable trade rule with regards to certain categories of grains, this concerns, in particular, wheat, maize, sunflower and rapeseed."

The president's third proposal is to launch an investigation regarding other sensitive products, the spokeswoman added.

On Saturday, Poland and Hungary said they were banning imports of Ukrainian agricultural products until June 30, citing the need to protect domestic farmers from the uncontrolled influx of cheap grain from Ukraine. On Monday, Slovakia followed suit. On Wednesday, the government of Bulgaria announced a temporary ban on food imports from Ukraine, except for goods in transit.

Ukraine was granted a temporary duty-free trade arrangement with the EU last June. In March 2022, the EU additionally launched so-called green corridors to facilitate the transit of Ukrainian grain to the world market; however, the cheap grain from Ukraine ended up flooding EU markets instead, prompting outrage among local farmers.