European Commission Prepares Strategic Reserves Worth $590Mln for Chemical Emergencies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) The European Commission said on Wednesday that the EU is building up strategic reserves to prepare for public health risks, such as chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) threats.

"We are taking concrete measures to increase Europe's preparedness in the face of potential threats. We are setting up both a decontamination reserve and a new stockpile of equipment tailored to chemical, biological or nuclear emergencies," Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said.

The strategic stockpile, worth 540.5 million Euros ($590 million) and established in collaboration with the Health emergency Preparedness and Response Authority, will consist of equipment, medicines, vaccines and other therapeutics to treat patients exposed to CBRN emergencies agents.

The press release specifies that people may be exposed to CBRN agents as a result of unintentional disasters, such as chemical plant leaks, nuclear power plant incidents, infectious disease, and intentional incidents such as terrorist attacks.

In order to prepare for the risks, the commission is developing a strategic rescEU CBRN emergencies stockpile and a decontamination reserve.

The rescEU is an extra layer of citizen protection in Europe, integrated into the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, which strengthens European preparedness for disasters.