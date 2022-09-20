European Commission Presents New Approach to Increase Uptake of Cancer Screening in EU

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) The European Commission on Tuesday proposed a new approach providing for increased number of cancer screenings in the European Union to include more target groups and more types of cancer.

"Today, as part of the EU Cancer Screening Scheme to be put forward under Europe's Beating Cancer Plan, the Commission presents a new approach to support Member States increasing the uptake of cancer screening. Focusing on detection of cancers at an early stage, the objective of the proposed recommendation is to increase the number of screenings, covering more target groups and more cancers," a statement read.

The recommendation aims to enhance the use of screening for breast, colorectal and cervical cancers to offer such procedures to 90% of those who qualify by 2025. The commission also proposed expanding organized screening to include lung, prostate and gastric cancers.

"With our new recommendations, the EU Cancer Screening Scheme will be covering cancer types that together account for almost 55% of all new cases diagnosed in the EU every year," Stella Kyriakides, the EU commissioner for health and food safety, said in the statement.

In addition, the European Commission proposed extending the target group for breast cancer screening to include women aged 45-74, while the current age bracket includes only those aged 50-69. The authorities also recommended that women aged 30-65 be tested for human papillomavirus at least once every five years. Lung cancer testing was proposed for heavy and ex-smokers aged 50-75 years.

Moreover, the commission called for triage testing for colorectal cancer in people aged 50-74 and prostate cancer testing in men up to 70. It also stressed the need for screening for Helicobacter pylori and surveillance of precancerous stomach lesions in locations with high gastric cancer incidence.

The proposed measures are now to be considered by the European Council. Once adopted by the body, they will replace the current recommendation on cancer screening from 2003.