European Commission President Apologizes for Failing to Help Italy Fight COVID-19

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday apologized to Europe for failing to help Italy with the coronavirus crisis.

"And yes, for these reasons [failing to help Italy], it is right that Europe as a whole presents its sincerest apologies ... Europe has become the beating heart of solidarity in the world," von der Leyen told the European Parliament, referring to a package of measures national and European to respond to the health and economic crises.

The president added that nobody was really prepared for the pandemic and too few reacted in time when Italy needed aid at the very beginning.

The apologies of von der Leyen were well received in Rome with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio saying that her words were an important act of truth.

The European Union has been slow to provide Italy one of the worst hit European countries with assistance to cope with the coronavirus pandemic and curb the spread of the virus. Italians received nine Antonov 124 aircraft with equipment and medical teams from Russia, and help from Cuba, while the European Union refused to issue so-called coronabonds to overcome the economic consequences of the crisis.