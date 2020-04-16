UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Commission President Apologizes For Failing To Help Italy Fight COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 11:51 PM

European Commission President Apologizes for Failing to Help Italy Fight COVID-19

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday apologized to Europe for failing to help Italy with the coronavirus crisis

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday apologized to Europe for failing to help Italy with the coronavirus crisis.

"And yes, for these reasons [failing to help Italy], it is right that Europe as a whole presents its sincerest apologies ... Europe has become the beating heart of solidarity in the world," von der Leyen told the European Parliament, referring to a package of measures national and European to respond to the health and economic crises.

The president added that nobody was really prepared for the pandemic and too few reacted in time when Italy needed aid at the very beginning.

The apologies of von der Leyen were well received in Rome with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio saying that her words were an important act of truth.

The European Union has been slow to provide Italy one of the worst hit European countries with assistance to cope with the coronavirus pandemic and curb the spread of the virus. Italians received nine Antonov 124 aircraft with equipment and medical teams from Russia, and help from Cuba, while the European Union refused to issue so-called coronabonds to overcome the economic consequences of the crisis.

Related Topics

World Russia Europe Parliament European Union Rome Italy Cuba From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber develops guide on National Disinfect ..

25 minutes ago

New partnership between Department of Finance, ADC ..

40 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia announces 518 new COVID-19 cases

40 minutes ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 25,000 additional ..

40 minutes ago

&#039;Box of Hope&#039; offers free meals to labou ..

55 minutes ago

Baniyas Club launches UAE E-Games Challenges and T ..

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.