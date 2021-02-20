European Commission President Calls for US-EU Cooperation on Climate, Digital Rules

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday called on the United States to join forces with the European Union to tackle climate change and to draft rules governing the digital economy.

The European Union has made a commitment to become "climate-neutral" by 2050 as part of von der Leyen's so-called Green Deal, and during an appearance at the Munich Security Conference, the commission president called on the US to commit to its ambitious climate targets.

"The United States is our natural partner for global leadership on climate change and I'm sure a shared transatlantic commitment to a net-zero emissions pathway by 2050 would make climate neutrality a new global benchmark and it would be a timely message in the run-up to the COP26, the next UN climate change conference to be held in Glasgow later this year," von der Leyen said.

The president of the European Commission also said that the EU and the US could draft rules governing the digital economy.

"Today, I want to invite our American friends to join our initiatives. Together, we could create a digital economy rulebook that is valid worldwide. A set of rules based on our values. Human rights and pluralism, inclusion and the protection of privacy. We need to join forces and protect these values with all our energy," von der Leyen said.

During her address, the president of the European Commission said that she welcomed US President Joe Biden's comments that the "transatlantic alliance is back."