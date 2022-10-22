European Commission President Congratulates New Italian Prime Minister on Appointment

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2022) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen congratulated on Saturday Giorgia Meloni on her appointment as the new Italian prime minister.

"Congratulations to @GiorgiaMeloni on her appointment as Italian Prime Minister, the first woman to hold the post. I count on and look forward to constructive cooperation with the new government on the challenges we face together," von der Leyen said in a tweet.

The new Italian government, led by the leader of right-wing Brothers of Italy party, Meloni, was sworn in on Saturday in the presence of Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinal Palace in Rome.

Snap parliamentary elections took place in Italy on September 25. A coalition of center-right parties ” Meloni's Brothers of Italy, Matteo Salvini's Lega Nord and Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia ” won by a landslide. Meloni's party became the country's leading political force with 26% of the vote.