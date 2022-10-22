European Commission President Congratulates New Italian Prime Minister on Appointment

(@FahadShabbir)

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen congratulated on Saturday Giorgia Meloni on her appointment as the new Italian prime minister

MOSCOW/WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2022)

"Congratulations to @GiorgiaMeloni on her appointment as Italian Prime Minister, the first woman to hold the post. I count on and look forward to constructive cooperation with the new government on the challenges we face together," von der Leyen said in a tweet.

The new Italian government, led by the leader of right-wing Brothers of Italy party, Meloni, was sworn in on Saturday in the presence of Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinal Palace in Rome.

US President Joe Biden has also extended congratulations to Meloni on her appointment.

"I congratulate Giorgia Meloni on becoming the new Prime Minister of Italy. Italy is a vital NATO Ally and close partner as our nations together address shared global challenges. As leaders in the G7, I look forward to continuing to advance our support for Ukraine, hold Russia accountable for its aggression, ensure respect for human rights and democratic values, and build sustainable economic growth," Biden said in a statement, released by the White House.

Snap parliamentary elections took place in Italy on September 25. A coalition of center-right parties Meloni's Brothers of Italy, Matteo Salvini's Lega Nord and Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia won by a landslide. Meloni's party became the country's leading political force with 26% of the vote.

Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported at the end of September that then-Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi assured European leaders that the future government will continue the pro-European and pro-Atlantic policy. In particular, Draghi guaranteed that the government would continue to support Ukraine, including in military terms, will follow the European Union on the issue of sanctions against Russia and "without hesitation" will support NATO.