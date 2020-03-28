European Commission President Congratulates North Macedonia on NATO Accession

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen congratulated North Macedonia, which officially became the 30th member of NATO on Friday.

"Congratulations to North Macedonia for joining NATO, a well deserved step. Now, I look forward to working closely with North Macedonia during accession negotiations to join the EU, as Member States gave green light this week to start accession talks. Its future belongs in the EU," von der Leyen said on Twitter.

On March 27, the United States, as the custodian of the treaty, received a document from the Republic of North Macedonia on the Balkan state joining NATO.

Its flag will be first hoisted at the headquarters of the alliance in Brussels on Monday. The ceremony will take place without the participation of the media because of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The entry of Northern Macedonia into NATO became possible after Greece and Macedonia signed an agreement in June 2018 that resolved their long-standing dispute over the name of the former Yugoslav republic.