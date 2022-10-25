European Commission President Congratulates Sunak on Appointment as New UK Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen congratulated on Tuesday former UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak on his appointment as the United Kingdom's new prime minister.

Earlier in the day, the UK's king, Charles III, appointed Sunak as the new prime minister and ordered him to form a government.

"Congratulations to @RishiSunak on your appointment as U.K. Prime Minister. In these testing times for our continent, we count on a strong relationship with the U.K. to defend our common values, in full respect of our agreements," von der Leyen said on Twitter.

Sunak was elected the head of the ruling Conservative Party on Monday after two other contenders, House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt and former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, dropped out.

In July, then-leader Boris Johnson announced his intention to step down due to accusations of violating COVID-19 regulations and sexual assault claims against Government Deputy Chief Whip Christopher Pincher, whom he vetted. Liz Truss, elected in September to replace Johnson, spent only 44 days in office. On October 20, she announced her resignation due to mounting criticism over the government's new economic plan and the possibility of increasing public debt for its implementation.

Sunak became the first prime minister appointed by King Charles III and the third UK Prime Minister to hold office this year.