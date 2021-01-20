UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Commission President Delighted With US Rejoining Paris Climate Deal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 seconds ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 02:21 PM

European Commission President Delighted With US Rejoining Paris Climate Deal

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen praised US President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday for the decision to rejoin the Paris climate deal on the first day of his presidency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen praised US President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday for the decision to rejoin the Paris climate deal on the first day of his presidency.

"I am delighted that on day one of this new administration, the US will rejoin the #ParisAgreement. This is the starting point for our renewed cooperation. And way more is to come," von der Leyen wrote on Twitter.

Related Topics

Twitter Paris

Recent Stories

Typhoid affecting millions of people annually acro ..

43 seconds ago

China's Jiangsu builds more NEV chargers in rural ..

46 seconds ago

China's Guizhou builds over 20,000 5G base station ..

47 seconds ago

Facial Paralysis After Pfizer Vaccine Is Rare Comp ..

49 seconds ago

Russia Registers 15 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

21 minutes ago

Root, Pant soar in Test Rankings

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.