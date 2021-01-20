European Commission President Delighted With US Rejoining Paris Climate Deal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen praised US President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday for the decision to rejoin the Paris climate deal on the first day of his presidency.

"I am delighted that on day one of this new administration, the US will rejoin the #ParisAgreement. This is the starting point for our renewed cooperation. And way more is to come," von der Leyen wrote on Twitter.