European Commission President-Elect von der Leyen to Visit Poland on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) European Commission President-elect Ursula von der Leyen will visit on Thursday Poland to meet Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

The negotiations are going to focus on key appointments in the new European Commission as well as the EU body's 2019-2024 strategic goals, set by the European Council on June 20.

Last week, von der Leyen was elected the first female president of the European Commission following a 383-327 vote with 22 abstentions. She is set to take office of the European Commission chief on November 1, replacing Jean-Claude Juncker.