European Commission President Expresses Condolences Over Helicopter Crash In Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2023 | 05:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday expressed condolences in connection with the helicopter crash in the Ukrainian city of Brovary.

A helicopter crashed near a kindergarten and residential buildings earlier in the day, killing at least 15 people and injuring 25, including 10 children. According to police, Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi and his first deputy Yevgeny Enin, who were on board the chopper, died in the accident.

"I express my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, (Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy) and the entire country following the helicopter crash at #Brovary. We are mourning with you," von der Leyen said on Twitter.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also expressed condolences in connection with the tragedy, noting that Monastyrsky and Enin were his "close colleagues and friends.

"Tragedy far from the frontline, in Brovary. My condolences to relatives of the victims, especially children. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured. Denys Monastyrskyi and Yevhenii Yenin were close colleagues & friends of mine, true Ukrainian patriots. Huge loss for all of us," Kuleba's statement on Twitter read.

The crashed helicopter was a Eurocopter EC225 "Super Puma," according to the CNN broadcaster. Ukraine's Interior Ministry named malfunction of the chopper, violations of safety rules and sabotage among possible causes of the accident. The military authorities, in turn, said that the investigation would take several weeks.

