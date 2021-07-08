UrduPoint.com
European Commission President Pledges Support To Cyprus After Forest Fires

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed solidarity with Cyprus on Thursday over forest fires which have forced the evacuation of several villages and destroyed over 7.7 square miles of forest and farmland in the country.

"I want to express support first of all to Cyprus in the face of these tragic fires that have ravaged in the mountains and the hills," Ursula von der Leyen said at a press conference.

Fanned by strong winds, fire broke out on Saturday and swept through the Southern foothills of the largest mountain range in Cyprus, the Troodos Mountains. Von der Leyen acknowledged the devastating effect of the incident and further echoed support in rebuilding the ravaged country.

"I want to reassure [Cyprus] that we will, of course, stand by your side because this will have a long-lasting effect and it will take a lot of joint effort to rebuild," the president added.

The deadly blaze, which was at the most intense over the weekend, killed four people and forced the evacuation of ten villages. It is now close to being under control of the firefighters.

The European Commission president had traveled to Cyprus on Wednesday for talks on the Mediterranean island nation's NextGenerationEU COVID-19 economic recovery plan. She confirmed that the proposals, which allocate 41% of the funds to support climate objectives, have been approved by the European Union.

Von der Leyen visited the areas affected by the forest fires, which have been called the worst in the island nation's history.

