European Commission President Proposes 30-Day Ban on Non-Essential Travel to EU

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday has proposed a 30-day ban on all non-essential travel to the European Union to contain the ongoing spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), although exemptions will be made for EU citizens returning home and health care workers.

"We informed today our G7 partners that we propose to introduce a temporary restriction on non-essential travel to the European Union. Why that? Because we think non-essential travel should be reduced right now in order not to spread the virus further, be it within the European Union or by leaving the European Union," von der Leyen stated at a press conference.

The European Commission president stated that this measure would be taken to prevent placing further strain on the health care systems of member states. She also announced a range of exemptions that would be made if a ban was agreed.

"Of course, there will be exemptions. For example, for EU citizens coming back home, for health care workers like doctors and nurses but also scientists working on the solution of this health crisis," von der Leyen stated.

She added that the proposed ban would last thirty days, pending approval.

"It is a restriction that should be in place for an initial period of 30 days, and we have been talking about that with the G7 partners," von der Leyen stated.

The desire to restrict non-essential travel to the EU was shared by European Council President Charles Michel who spoke alongside von der Leyen.

"The underlying philosophy here is to reduce any unnecessary movement of individuals while at the same time ensuring that goods and freight can circulate freely so that we can keep the integrity of the single market as much as possible," Michel stated.

As of 07:00 GMT on Monday, 57,771 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the EU, UK and European Economic Area since the start of the outbreak, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.