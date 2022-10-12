UrduPoint.com

European Commission President Says EU Should Impose Sanctions On Iran Over Amini's Death

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 12, 2022 | 08:02 PM

European Commission President Says EU Should Impose Sanctions on Iran Over Amini's Death

The European Union should impose sanctions on the Iranian officials accountable for the death of Mahsa Amini, as well as for the human rights violations against protesters who condemned violence by the so-called Iranian morality police, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) The European Union should impose sanctions on the Iranian officials accountable for the death of Mahsa Amini, as well as for the human rights violations against protesters who condemned violence by the so-called Iranian morality police, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

On September 13, Amini was detained by Iran's controversial morality police in Tehran for wearing an "improper" hijab, an offense punishable by imprisonment. Amini was sent to one of the centers belonging to the police department and military intelligence for an explanatory conversation, where she had a heart attack. On September 16, she passed away.

The incident sparked massive violent protests which left more than 40 people killed and 100 others injured.

"We should hold accountable those who are responsible for the repression of women, so I believe now is the time to sanction these people who are responsible for the shocking violence inflicted on the Iranian people. It can not stay unanswered and we have to work on sanctions together," von der Leyen said at the EU Ambassadors Conference.

On Monday, the United Kingdom imposed sanctions on a number of high-ranking representatives of the security services and political figures of Iran, as well as against the Iranian morality police, for human rights violations.

