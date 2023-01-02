UrduPoint.com

European Commission President Says Held 1st Conversation With Zelenskyy In 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 02, 2023 | 09:35 PM

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday that she had held her first phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2023) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday that she had held her first phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in 2023.

"In the 1st call of the new year with President Zelenskyy, I conveyed my wholehearted support and best wishes for 2023 to the Ukrainian people.

The EU stands by you, for as long as it takes," von der Leyen said on Twitter.

In late December, the National Bank of Ukraine said that the total amount of official financial, military and humanitarian assistance announced and provided to Ukraine in 2022 had exceeded $120 billion. The agency added that the Council of the European Union had already agreed on a new assistance mechanism for Ukraine in 2023 in the amount of 18 billion euros ($19.1 billion).

