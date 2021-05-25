(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Russia, despite its "destabilizing" activity in relation to the European Union, remains the closest and largest neighbor of the EU, a source of trade and investment, it is also an important player in the international arena, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said after the first day of the EU summit.

which discussed relations with Russia.

"Russia is our largest neighbor and remains a source of trade and investment to the Union," she said.

"Along our common borders the lives of Europeans and Russians are intertwined, and Russia is an important player to meet global challenges and address regional matters," von der Leyen said.