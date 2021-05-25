UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Commission President Says Russia Important For EU, Solving Int'l Problems

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 09:40 AM

European Commission President Says Russia Important for EU, Solving Int'l Problems

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Russia, despite its "destabilizing" activity in relation to the European Union, remains the closest and largest neighbor of the EU, a source of trade and investment, it is also an important player in the international arena, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said after the first day of the EU summit.

which discussed relations with Russia.

"Russia is our largest neighbor and remains a source of trade and investment to the Union," she said.

"Along our common borders the lives of Europeans and Russians are intertwined, and Russia is an important player to meet global challenges and address regional matters," von der Leyen said.

Related Topics

Russia European Union

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

18 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award honours 2021 winners

9 hours ago

Noura Al Kaabi, UNESCO DG open UNESCO’s socio-ar ..

10 hours ago

UAE e-commerce sector emerges as the fastest-growi ..

10 hours ago

Emirates Literature Foundation’s Kateb Maktub to ..

10 hours ago

RAK to receive direct commercial flights from Ukra ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.