European Commission President Says Sanctions Against Russia 'Here to Stay'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday that the bloc's sanctions against Russia are "here to stay."

"I want to make it very clear the sanctions are here to stay ... this has to be very clear," von der Leyen said in her State of the Union address, adding that Europe's solidarity with Ukraine will "stay unshakable."