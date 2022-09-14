UrduPoint.com

European Commission President Says Sanctions Against Russia 'Here To Stay'

Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2022 | 12:30 PM

European Commission President Says Sanctions Against Russia 'Here to Stay'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday that the bloc's sanctions against Russia are "here to stay."

"I want to make it very clear the sanctions are here to stay  ... this has to be very clear," von der Leyen said in her State of the Union address, adding that Europe's solidarity with Ukraine will "stay unshakable."

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe

Recent Stories

US vows to continue to provide Assistance to Pakis ..

US vows to continue to provide Assistance to Pakistan flood victims

23 minutes ago
 Ali Wazir gets bail from ATC Karachi in fourth sed ..

Ali Wazir gets bail from ATC Karachi in fourth sedition case

40 minutes ago
 PM to visit Uzbekistan from tomorrow to attend SCO ..

PM to visit Uzbekistan from tomorrow to attend SCO meeting

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 14th Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 14th September 2022

3 hours ago
 Two dead, 14 injured in Jordan building collapse

Two dead, 14 injured in Jordan building collapse

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.