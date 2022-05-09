UrduPoint.com

European Commission President To Meet With Hungarian Prime Minister On Monday - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2022 | 07:44 PM

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will meet with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to discuss energy supplies issue, European Commission Chief Spokesman Eric Mamer said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will meet with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to discuss energy supplies issue, European Commission Chief Spokesman Eric Mamer said on Monday.

On Sunday, a source familiar with the matter told Sputnik that the EU Permanent Representatives Committee (COREPER) failed to reach an agreement on the sixth package of sanctions against Russia during the Sunday meeting due to objections from Budapest.

"President Ursula von der Leyen is travelling this afternoon to Hungary to meet PM Viktor Orban. They will discuss issues related to European security of energy supply," Mamer said on Twitter.

