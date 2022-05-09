European Commission President to Meet With Hungarian Prime Minister on Monday - Spokesman

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will meet with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to discuss energy supplies issue, European Commission Chief Spokesman Eric Mamer said on Monday

On Sunday, a source familiar with the matter told Sputnik that the EU Permanent Representatives Committee (COREPER) failed to reach an agreement on the sixth package of sanctions against Russia during the Sunday meeting due to objections from Budapest.

"President Ursula von der Leyen is travelling this afternoon to Hungary to meet PM Viktor Orban. They will discuss issues related to European security of energy supply," Mamer said on Twitter.