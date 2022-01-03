UrduPoint.com

European Commission President To Visit Paris On January 6-7 - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2022 | 05:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2022) The president of the European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen together with other EC's political leadership members will pay an official visit to Paris on January 6-7 to welcome France as the new European Union chair, EC Chief Spokesperson Eric Mamer said on Monday.

"On Thursday and Friday the president of the European commission Ursula von der Leyen, as well as other members of the college, will visit Paris to meet French presidency of the European Council," Mamer said during a EC midday press briefing.

On January 1, France took over the rotating six-month presidency of the European Union for the first time since 2008. In his speech in December, French President Emmanuel Macron outlined his objectives, pledging that France would work toward building a strong and sovereign European Union.

