European Commission President Von Der Leyen To Visit Canada, US Next Week - Press Service

March 03, 2023

European Commission President Von der Leyen to Visit Canada, US Next Week - Press Service

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will visit Canada and the United States next week to meet with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US President Joe Biden, and discuss transatlantic relations, economic and strategic cooperation, and a joint support for Ukraine, the European Commission said on Friday

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will visit Canada and the United States next week to meet with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US President Joe Biden, and discuss transatlantic relations, economic and strategic cooperation, and a joint support for Ukraine, the European Commission said on Friday.

"President von der Leyen will meet Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Joe Biden next week as she visits Canada and the US to discuss transatlantic relations, trade, strategic sectoral partnerships and cooperation in support of Ukraine," a statement by the commission read.

President von der Leyen would start her visit in Ottawa on March 6 and visit the Canadian Forces Base Kingston on March 7, from where the Canadian troops had been sent to Poland to provide humanitarian aid to Ukrainian refugees, according to the statement.

The European Commission president will also discuss issues of bilateral interest with the Canadian prime minister, including clean technologies and business cooperation, and hold a joint press conference after the meeting, the statement said.

"On 8 March in the afternoon, the President will travel to Washington DC, where she will meet President Biden at the White House on Friday, 10 March. EU-US cooperation on global and geostrategic priorities will be at the centre of their discussions," the statement added.

Von der Leyen and Biden are also set to discuss the cooperation in clean technologies and innovation, according to the statement.

