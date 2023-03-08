European Commission President Von der Leyen to Visit US From March 8-10

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will pay an official visit to the United States, from March 8-10, following her trip to Canada.

Von der Leyen is scheduled to meet with US President Joe Biden at the White House on March 10 to discuss bilateral cooperation on global and geostrategic priorities.

The leaders are also expected to touch upon ways to maintain the transatlantic leadership in clean technology and ensure EU-US cooperation on innovation and reliable supply chains for clean technology, as well as means to rally the world around the global goal of zero emissions.