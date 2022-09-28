UrduPoint.com

European Commission President Vows Strong Response To Nord Stream "Sabotage"

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 28, 2022 | 09:50 AM

European Commission President Vows Strong Response to Nord Stream "Sabotage"

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen vowed a strong response to disruption of European energy infrastructure after Nord Stream incidents.

"Spoke to @Statsmin Frederiksen on the sabotage action #Nordstream.

Paramount to now investigate the incidents, get full clarity on events & why," von der Leyen said on Twitter.

"Any deliberate disruption of active European energy infrastructure is unacceptable & will lead to the strongest possible response," she said.

The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 operators have reported pressure drops on both pipelines. An investigation is under way.

