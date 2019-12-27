UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Commission President Worried UK, EU Will Not Meet Dec 31, 2020 Brexit Deadline

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 08:44 PM

European Commission President Worried UK, EU Will Not Meet Dec 31, 2020 Brexit Deadline

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed her concern in an interview with French daily Les Echos that the United Kingdom and European Union will not be able to complete all the required agreements for the UK's exit from the European Union

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed her concern in an interview with French daily Les Echos that the United Kingdom and European Union will not be able to complete all the required agreements for the UK's exit from the European Union.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson made an amendment to his Brexit Withdrawal Agreement Bill which rules out any possible extension to the transition period, due to end on December 31, 2020. Johnson's bill passed its second reading in the House of Commons last week.

"I am very worried about the limited amount of time we have available. We have to negotiate many other issues, not just a free trade agreement. In my opinion, both sides should ask themselves if all of these negotiations are possible in such a short period of time," von der Leyen said.

The European Commission president outlined that she disagreed with Johnson's decision to prohibit any further extension.

The UK has already made three requests to extend Brexit amid political infighting under the previous parliament.

"I believe it would be reasonable to assess the progress in the middle of the year and agree on an extension of the transition period, if necessary," the president added.

The UK voted to leave the European Union in a June 2016 referendum. Former Prime Minister Theresa May triggered Article 50 in March 2017, which initially gave the UK two years to conclude a deal with the European Union.

Upon taking office in July, Johnson has been committed to completing Brexit negotiations. The UK has until January 31 to agree the terms of withdrawal with the European Union. If this is agreed, a transition period to give both parties time to conclude a trade deal will run until December 31 next year.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament European Union Progress Reading United Kingdom Brexit January March May June July December 2017 2016 2020 All From Agreement

Recent Stories

German fireworks sales fizzle on climate anxiety

1 minute ago

UN Refugee Agency Urges Croatia to Address Reports ..

2 minutes ago

Estonian Police Expected to Respond to Appeal Abou ..

2 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif pays tribute to late. Benazir Bhutt ..

2 minutes ago

Hand cart vendors to be brought under regulatory m ..

9 minutes ago

Pace of Jails Reforms implementation reviewed

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.