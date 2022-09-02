European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's favorite pony died after an attack by a wolf, media reported on Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's favorite pony died after an attack by a wolf, media reported on Friday.

One of the predators attacked von der Leyen's favorite pony on Friday night, stealing it from a pasture at the official's estate in Lower Saxony, northwest of the country, just a hundred meters from the family's house, the Bild newspaper reported.

The deceased pony was discovered in her estate on Friday morning by von der Leyen's husband. An employee of the agricultural chamber and a veterinarian were dispatched to the scene to collect samples.

"The whole family is terribly upset by this news," von der Leyen told Bild.

The official has been riding horses since childhood.