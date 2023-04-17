UrduPoint.com

European Commission Prioritizing Safety Of Several Hundred EU Citizens In Sudan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2023 | 06:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) The European Commission prioritizes the safety of several hundred EU citizens remaining in Sudan, where armed clashes have continued since the weekend, and stands ready to seek "coordinated solutions" together with member states, Commission spokeswoman for foreign affairs Nabila Massrali said on Monday.

Clashes between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) broke out on Saturday, with the epicenter in the country's capital, Khartoum. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases.

"The EU member states currently estimate that there is a low number of EU citizens in the Sudan, probably in the hundreds.

Ensuring their safety is a key priority and we are making all efforts to contribute to this by supporting member states. As the situation is evolving rapidly, we recall the importance for the EU citizens in Sudan to follow the recommendations given by the EU member states for example registering their presence," the spokeswoman said at a briefing.

Massrali also noted that member states continue information exchange and maintain the situational awareness "in order to be ready to identify coordinated solutions for the EU citizens if necessary and possible."

According to the latest estimates, armed clashes in Sudan resulted in over 100 civilian deaths.

