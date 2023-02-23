European Commission Proposes 1-Year Extension of Trade Benefits for Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) The European Commission on Thursday proposed extension of trade benefits for Ukraine, introduced last June, for one year.

"The Commission has proposed today to renew the suspension of import duties, quotas and trade defence measures on Ukrainian exports to the European Union - known as the Autonomous Trade Measures (ATMs) - for another year," the commission said in a statement.

The decision comes in line with the European Union's support for Ukraine's economy, in an effort to help alleviate burden on Ukrainian producers and exporters caused by the ongoing hostilities in the country, the commission noted.

The extension proposal is yet to be considered by the European Parliament and the European Council, according to the statement.

Temporary trade benefits went into effect on June 4 last year, and imply suspension of all outstanding duties and quotas, as well as duties on anti-dumping and safeguard measures on Ukrainian imports.