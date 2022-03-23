European Commission Proposes Allocating $3.3Bln to EU Countries Hosting Ukrainians

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) The European Commission proposes using EU funds with greater flexibility and allocating an additional 3 billion Euros ($3.3 billion) to support member states hosting Ukrainian refugees, President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday.

"We are proposing to allocate an additional 3 billion euros to support our member states that are welcoming our friends in need," von der Leyen said in a video message, adding that the European Commission "has made sure that European funds can be used with utmost flexibility in support of refugees."

At the same time, Matteo Mecacci, the head of the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, said that challenges caused by the influx of refugees from Ukraine would only increase.

"The response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis as civilians have fled Ukraine has been heartening. But we have to be aware that challenges are likely to increase," the ODIHR director said.

In this regard, he urged EU countries hosting Ukrainian refugees to review their migrant integration policies and see what can be improved.

"Prejudice and discrimination have been on the rise across the OSCE (Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe) region for too long, and now is the time to counter that downwards spiral," Mecacci said.

He also drew attention to the danger of human trafficking. According to Mecacci, the ODIHR is currently working on a range of measures to help Ukraine's neighboring countries strengthen their means of response to human trafficking.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation to "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.

According to the UN refugee agency, over 3.5 million people have already left Ukraine for neighboring countries since the start of hostilities, including 2 million to Poland.

On March 3, European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said the European Union would allocate 500 million euros in humanitarian aid to Ukraine and countries hosting refugees.

On March 8, European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson announced an EU proposal to coordinate the use of additional financial resources to support Ukrainian refugees. The proposal entails the use of 420 million euros left over from the previous EU seven-year fund called Multiannual Financial Framework. These funds are expected to be used for the integration of Ukrainian refugees into the host countries and the provision of assistance with education, work, and housing. Johansson added that the European Union also planned to redirect additional resources for this purpose from other EU funds, including the Regional Development Fund, the Cohesion Fund and the Social Fund.