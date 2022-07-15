UrduPoint.com

European Commission Proposes Ban On Imports Of Russian Gold To EU

Umer Jamshaid Published July 15, 2022 | 07:32 PM

European Commission Proposes Ban on Imports of Russian Gold to EU

The European Commission on Friday suggested imposing a ban on imports of Russian gold to the European Union as part of a joint proposal for a new package of anti-Russia measures

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) The European Commission on Friday suggested imposing a ban on imports of Russian gold to the European Union as part of a joint proposal for a new package of anti-Russia measures.

"Today's package will introduce a new import ban on Russian gold, while reinforcing our dual use and advanced technology export controls.

In doing so, it will reinforce the alignment of EU sanctions with those of our G7 partners. It will also strengthen reporting requirements to tighten EU asset freezes," the statement read.

