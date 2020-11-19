European Commission Proposes Boosting EU Offshore Wind Capacity More Than Tenfold by 2050

(@FahadShabbir)

The European Commission presented on Thursday a new Strategy on Offshore Renewable Energy, which envisions the goal of increasing the offshore wind capacity more than tenfold by 2050 with investment set to near 1 trillion euros ($1.18 trillion)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) The European Commission presented on Thursday a new Strategy on Offshore Renewable Energy, which envisions the goal of increasing the offshore wind capacity more than tenfold by 2050 with investment set to near 1 trillion Euros ($1.18 trillion).

"The Strategy proposes to increase Europe's offshore wind capacity from its current level of 12 GW to at least 60 GW by 2030 and to 300 GW by 2050. The Commission aims to complement this with 40 GW of ocean energy and other emerging technologies such as floating wind and solar by 2050," the European Commission said in a press release.

According to the European Commission, this will create new opportunities for the industry, generate "green jobs", protect the environment and biodiversity, and "strengthen the EU's global leadership in offshore energy technologies."

"The Commission estimates that investment of nearly ��800 billion will be needed between now and 2050 to meet its proposed objectives," the press release read on.