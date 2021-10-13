UrduPoint.com

European Commission Proposes EU To Partially Cover Increased Energy Bills

Wed 13th October 2021

The European Commission on Wednesday proposed the European Union authorities to partially cover increased energy bills and reduce taxes for vulnerable citizens

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) The European Commission on Wednesday proposed the European Union authorities to partially cover increased energy bills and reduce taxes for vulnerable citizens.

"Immediate measures to protect consumers and businesses: Provide emergency income support for energy-poor consumers, for example through vouchers or partial bill payments, which can be supported with EU ETS revenues; Authorise temporary deferrals of bill payments; Put in place safeguards to avoid disconnections from the grid; Provide temporary, targeted reductions in taxation rates for vulnerable households;" the commission said in a statement.

