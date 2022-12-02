UrduPoint.com

European Commission Proposes Harmonizing Penalties For Violating Russia Sanctions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 02, 2022 | 09:19 PM

European Commission Proposes Harmonizing Penalties for Violating Russia Sanctions

The European Commission on Friday put forward a proposal to harmonize penalties for circumventing European sanctions against state actors, in particular, Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) The European Commission on Friday put forward a proposal to harmonize penalties for circumventing European sanctions against state actors, in particular, Russia.

"The European Commission is today putting forward a proposal to harmonise criminal offences and penalties for the violation of EU restrictive measures. While the Russian aggression on Ukraine is ongoing, it is paramount that EU restrictive measures are fully implemented and the violation of those measures does not pay off," the Commission said in a statement.

According to the Commission, the proposal would set out common EU rules on investigation, prosecution and punishment of violations of EU sanctions.

On November 28, the EU Council unanimously approved the decision to include circumvention or violation of European sanctions in the list of criminal offenses in the European Union. On Thursday, Christian Wigand, the European Commission spokesperson for justice, said that criminalization of sanctions evasion is not retroactive and would not affect previous attempts to hide or withdraw frozen funds of Russians in the EU.

Western countries have increased their sanctions pressure on Russia since the start of its special operation in Ukraine in February. So far, the EU has adopted eight sanctions packages against Russia, including freezing its assets abroad and restrictions on its trade flows.

