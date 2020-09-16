UrduPoint.com
European Commission Proposes Increase In 2030 Emission Cut Target By 15 To 55% - President

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 04:00 PM

European Commission Proposes Increase in 2030 Emission Cut Target by 15 to 55% - President

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) The European Commission has proposed to increase the 2030 target for greenhouse gas emission reduction by 15 percent to 55 percent to ensure Europe's carbon neutrality by 2050, President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

"[To become the first climate-neutral continent] the European Commission is proposing to increase the 2030 target for emission reduction to at least 55 percent. I recognize that this increase from 40 to 55 is too much for some and not enough for others. But our impact assessment clearly shows that our economy and industry can manage this.

And they want it," Von der Leyen said at the 2020 State of the European Union debate.

In March, the European Commission unveiled a major part of the so-called European Green Deal, the project of the first-ever climate legislation, aimed at creating a legal infrastructure for putting the policies of the EU member states in line with climate neutrality goals. To establish a 2050 goal, the commission proposes regularly increasing the reduction in emissions over the next 30 years.

