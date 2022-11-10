UrduPoint.com

European Commission Proposes New Action Plan On Military Mobility

Faizan Hashmi Published November 10, 2022 | 05:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) The European Commission said on Thursday that it has proposed a new Action Plan on Military Mobility to increase the bloc's defense capabilities against possible military threats and those to critical infrastructure of member states.

"Today, the Commission and the High Representative put forward an Action Plan on Military Mobility 2.0 ... to address the deteriorating security environment ... and to boost the EU's capacity to protect its citizens and infrastructure," the message read.

The new plan covers the period 2022-2026 and includes a number of areas: protecting transport infrastructure from cyberattacks, enhancing the mobility of the armed forces by "maximizing synergies" with the civilian sector and digitalizing administrative processes related to military mobility systems, according to the Commission.

The European Commission also noted that the new Action Plan will be supported with EU funding instruments such as the Connecting Europe Facility and the European Defense Fund.

Under the plan, the EU is also going to reinforce cooperation with NATO as well as seek close ties with regional partners including Ukraine, Moldova and countries in the Western Balkans.

In 2018, the European Commission adopted the first Action Plan on Military Mobility aimed at strengthening military cooperation within the bloc and creating "secure and resilient transport infrastructure and capabilities." The new plan is supported through other EU defense initiatives, including the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) Military Mobility project and Logistical Hubs project.

