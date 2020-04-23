UrduPoint.com
European Commission Proposes New Measures To Support Food Sector Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Sumaira FH 29 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 01:10 AM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) The European Commission on Wednesday proposed additional support measures for the union's agricultural and food markets in light of the COVID-19 crisis.

"Today's package includes measures for private storage aid (PSA) in the dairy and meat sectors, the authorisation of self-organisation market measures by operators in hard hit sectors and flexibility in fruits and vegetables, wine and some other market support programmes," the commission said in a press release.

The package follows other measures adopted early on by the commission to support the sector in the current crisis, such as increased amounts for state aid, higher advanced payments, and extended deadlines to submit payment requests, the press release said.

The European Commission is aiming to have these new measures adopted by the end of this month.

