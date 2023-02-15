European Commission Proposes New Sanctions Against Russia Worth Over $11.7Bln - Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) The European Commission has proposed a new package of sanctions against Russia in the amount of 11 billion Euros ($11.79 billion), Ursula von der Leyen, the commission's head, said on Wednesday.

"We are suggesting a 10th tranche of sanctions with trade bans and new checks on exports to Russia, exports of technology, we are talking about 11 billion euro," she said at the European Parliament plenary session.