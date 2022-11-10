UrduPoint.com

European Commission Proposes New Standards To Reduce Air Pollution From Vehicles

Faizan Hashmi Published November 10, 2022 | 06:20 PM

European Commission Proposes New Standards to Reduce Air Pollution From Vehicles

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) The European Commission on Thursday proposed standardizing the pollution limits for all vehicles under a new package dubbed Euro 7 to improve air quality, while keeping vehicles affordable for consumers and promoting Europe's competitiveness.

"The proposal replaces and simplifies previously separate emission rules for cars and vans and lorries and buses. The Euro 7 standards rules bring emission limits for all motor vehicles, i.e., cars, vans, buses and lorries under a single set of rules. The new rules are fuel- and technology-neutral, placing the same limits regardless of whether the vehicle uses petrol, diesel, electric drive-trains or alternative fuels," the European Commission said in a statement.

The new standards aim to ensure cleaner vehicles sold in the European Union, as road transport is the largest source of air pollution in cities, inflicting harm on citizens' health and environment.

The proposal addresses emissions from tailpipes, brakes and tires, as well as contributes to achieving the European Green Deal's zero-pollution ambition.

"Euro 7 rules will ensure that vehicles are not tampered with and emissions can be controlled by the authorities in an easy way by using sensors inside the vehicle to measure emissions throughout the lifetime of a vehicle," the statement read.

The European Commission will submit the proposal to the European Parliament and the Council for further consideration.

In 2019, the Commission adopted the so-called European Green Deal, intended to cut carbon emissions and build a resource-efficient and eco-friendly economy, with a net carbon neutral target set for 2050. The European emission standards apply to all new land surface vehicles sold in the EU and European Economic Area, as well as in the United Kingdom.

Related Topics

Petrol Europe Parliament European Union Vehicles Road Vehicle Same United Kingdom Euro 2019 All From

Recent Stories

Imran Khan asks CJP to take notice on FIR matter

Imran Khan asks CJP to take notice on FIR matter

2 minutes ago
 Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik part ways: Reports

Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik part ways: Reports

11 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Indian team under fire on soci ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Indian team under fire on social media for historic defeat

1 hour ago
 "Good opportunity to lift T20 World Cup trophy," s ..

"Good opportunity to lift T20 World Cup trophy," says Shaheen Shah Afridi

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs makes 590 seizures, handles 15.840m ..

Dubai Customs makes 590 seizures, handles 15.840m bags at Terminal 3 in 10 month ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Participates in Ninth Editio ..

OIC Secretary-General Participates in Ninth Edition of Abu Dhabi Peace Forum

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.