European Commission Proposes Strategy To Provide EU With Critical Raw Materials - Document
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2023 | 05:00 PM
BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) The European Commission proposed on Thursday a comprehensive strategy to provide the EU with critical raw materials to support the green and digital transition in the economy.
"Today, the Commission proposes a comprehensive set of actions to ensure the EU's access to a secure, diversified, affordable and sustainable supply of critical raw materials.
Critical raw materials are indispensable for a wide set of strategic sectors including the net zero industry, the digital industry, aerospace, and defence sectors," the statement said.