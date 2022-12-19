European Commission Proposes Stricter Measures to Fight Human Trafficking in EU

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) The European Commission on Monday proposed new, stricter measures to combat human trafficking in the European Union, which include preventive mechanisms and additional sanctions for individuals and entities involved in the crime.

"The updated rules will provide stronger tools for law enforcement and judicial authorities to investigate and prosecute new forms of exploitation. For example, by making sure that knowingly using the services provided by victims of trafficking constitutes a criminal offense," the statement said.

According to the new rules proposed by the commission, forced marriage and illegal adoption will be criminalized in EU countries as human trafficking offenses, mandatory sanctions will be applied against individuals held accountable for these offenses, and EU-wide data collection on human trafficking will be annually published by the European Statistical Office.

The proposal will further be examined by the European Parliament and the European Council. If adopted, the new measures will need to be enshrined by EU member states into their national legislation.

The commission noted that every year as many as 7,000 people become victims of human trafficking in the European Union, with annual costs reaching 2.7 billion Euros ($2.9 billion).