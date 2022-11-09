UrduPoint.com

European Commission Proposes Support Package For Ukraine Worth $18.1Bln In Loans In 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published November 09, 2022 | 06:20 PM

European Commission Proposes Support Package for Ukraine Worth $18.1Bln in Loans in 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) The European Commission proposed on Wednesday a support package for Ukraine in the form of concessional loans of up to 18 billion Euros ($18.1 billion) to help it cover short-term financial needs in 2023.

The proposal comes following the European Council meeting on October 20-21. Loans will be disbursed in regular installments, the commission specified.

"This stable, regular and predictable financial assistance - averaging 1.5 billion per month - will help cover a significant part of Ukraine's short-term funding needs for 2023, which the Ukrainian authorities and the International Monetary Fund estimate at 3 to 4 billion per month," the European Commission said in a statement.

The support package would require similar efforts by "other major donors" to cover all of Ukraine's funding needs, according to the statement.

The commission noted that thanks to this support package, Ukraine will be able to keep on paying wages and pension, as well as maintain public services, including hospitals and schools. In addition, this aid will allow Kiev to restore energy infrastructure, water systems, transport networks, roads and bridges.

On November 3, Ukraine's parliament adopted the budget for 2023 with a record deficit of $38 billion, which Kiev hopes to cover with the help of foreign donors.

