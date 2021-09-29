European Commission Proposes Suspending Visa Benefits for Belarusian Officials

The European Commission proposed on Wednesday suspending visa benefits for Belarusian officials in light of the border migration crisis

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021)

"Today, the Commission is proposing to suspend certain articles of the EU's Visa Facilitation Agreement with the Republic of Belarus.

This decision follows the Belarusian regime's attempts to destabilise the EU and its Member States by facilitating irregular migration for political purposes, as well as its decision on 28 June 2021 to suspend the EU-Belarus readmission agreement. The proposal is targeted to specific categories of officials linked to the regime and will not affect ordinary citizens of Belarus, who will continue enjoying the same benefits under the Visa Facilitation Agreement as they do currently," the commission said in a statement.