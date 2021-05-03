European Commission Proposes to Ease Restrictions on Non-Essential Travel Into EU

(@FahadShabbir)

The European Commission on Monday proposed to soften the current restrictions on non-essential travel into the bloc in light of the strides made by COVID-19 vaccination campaigns in other countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) The European Commission on Monday proposed to soften the current restrictions on non-essential travel into the bloc in light of the strides made by COVID-19 vaccination campaigns in other countries.

"Today, the Commission is proposing that Member States ease the current restrictions on non-essential travel into the EU to take into account the progress of vaccination campaigns and developments in the epidemiological situation worldwide," the commission said in a statement.

"Member States should allow travel into the EU of those people who have received, at least 14 days before arrival, the last recommended dose of a vaccine having received marketing authorisation in the EU," the statement added.