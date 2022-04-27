UrduPoint.com

European Commission Proposes To Lift Duties On Imports From Ukraine For 1 Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2022 | 04:41 PM

European Commission Proposes to Lift Duties on Imports From Ukraine for 1 Year

The European Commission proposed on Wednesday to lift import duties on all Ukrainian exports for one year in an unprecedented gesture of support for Kiev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) The European Commission proposed on Wednesday to lift import duties on all Ukrainian exports for one year in an unprecedented gesture of support for Kiev.

"The European Commission has proposed today to suspend for one year import duties on all Ukrainian exports to the European Union.

The proposal, which is an unprecedented gesture of support for a country at war, would also see the suspension for one year of all EU anti-dumping and safeguard measures in place on Ukrainian steel exports," the commission said in a statement.

Related Topics

Exports Import European Union Kiev All

Recent Stories

Roya Samim represents Afghanistan in cricket match

Roya Samim represents Afghanistan in cricket match

9 minutes ago
 Polish Firms to Take Legal Action to Receive Compe ..

Polish Firms to Take Legal Action to Receive Compensation From Gazprom - Duda

1 minute ago
 King Stars, Malik Saad to clash in Ramadan Footbal ..

King Stars, Malik Saad to clash in Ramadan Football Challenge Cup final

1 minute ago
 8 shops sealed over use of polythene bags

8 shops sealed over use of polythene bags

1 minute ago
 Ombudsman takes cognizance against management of I ..

Ombudsman takes cognizance against management of Islamabad Air port

3 minutes ago
 BISE Matric exams from May 10

BISE Matric exams from May 10

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.