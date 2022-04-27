European Commission Proposes to Lift Duties on Imports From Ukraine for 1 Year

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The European Commission proposed on Wednesday to lift import duties on all Ukrainian exports for one year in an unprecedented gesture of support for Kiev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) The European Commission proposed on Wednesday to lift import duties on all Ukrainian exports for one year in an unprecedented gesture of support for Kiev.

"The European Commission has proposed today to suspend for one year import duties on all Ukrainian exports to the European Union.

The proposal, which is an unprecedented gesture of support for a country at war, would also see the suspension for one year of all EU anti-dumping and safeguard measures in place on Ukrainian steel exports," the commission said in a statement.