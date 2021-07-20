European Commission Proposes to Update EU Rules to Control Movement of Crypto Assets

The European Commission on Tuesday proposed to update the European Union's anti-money laundering regulations and strengthen control over the movement of crypto assets, including Bitcoin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) The European Commission on Tuesday proposed to update the European Union's anti-money laundering regulations and strengthen control over the movement of crypto assets, including Bitcoin.

"At present, only certain categories of crypto-asset service providers are included in the scope of EU AML/CFT [anti-money laundering and countering terrorism financing] rules. The proposed reform will extend these rules to the entire crypto sector, obliging all service providers to conduct due diligence on their customers. Today's amendments will ensure full traceability of crypto-asset transfers, such as Bitcoin, and will allow for prevention and detection of their possible use for money laundering or terrorism financing," the commission said in a statement.

The commission also said that "anonymous crypto asset wallets will be prohibited, fully applying EU AML/CFT rules to the crypto sector."

Moreover, the commission also proposed an EU-wide limit of 10,000 Euros ($11,700) on cash payments.

"Large cash payments are an easy way for criminals to launder money, since it is very difficult to detect transactions. That is why the Commission has today proposed an EU-wide limit of 10,000 on large cash payments. This EU-wide limit is high enough not to put into question the euro as legal tender and recognises the vital role of cash," the statement read.