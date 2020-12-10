European Commission Proposes Update to Legislation on Batteries as Part of Green Deal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) The European Commission on Thursday proposed to update the European Union's legislation on batteries that will make them sustainable throughout their life cycle as a part of implementing the economic strategy of the European Green Deal.

"Today, the European Commission proposes to modernize EU legislation on batteries, delivering its first initiative among the actions announced in the new Circular Economy Action Plan ... Batteries placed on the EU market should become sustainable, high-performing and safe all along their entire life cycle," the commission said in a statement.

Among the commission's specific proposals are mandatory requirements on all batteries in the EU market, targets for collecting, treating and recycling batteries at the end of their life cycle and use of new IT technologies for increasing transparency in the battery market.

"With investment and the right policy incentives - including today's proposal for a new regulatory framework - we are helping establish the full batteries value chain in the EU: from raw materials and chemicals via electric mobility all the way to recycling," Commission for Internal Market Market Thierry Breton said.

The EU is working to diversify its energy sources, including renewable ones. In 2019, the commission adopted the so-called European Green Deal, which aims to cut carbon emissions and build a resource-efficient and eco-friendly economy, which goes hand in hand with another goal of making Europe more competitive in the area of digital technology and bolstering its digital economy profile.

The Circular Economy Action Plan is one of its main pillars, which seeks to strengthen the bloc's economic competitiveness while also protecting the environment.