European Commission Proposes Zero-Emission Target for New City Buses in EU Starting 2030

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) The European Commission said on Tuesday that all new city buses in the EU should produce zero carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions starting 2030, with the proposal designed to stimulate faster deployment of zero-emission public transport within the bloc.

"(The) Commission proposes 2030 zero-emissions (of CO2) target for new city buses and 90% emissions reductions for new trucks by 2040," the statement read.

The commission stated that it planned to impose more strict emission standards for all new heavy-duty vehicles to achieve around 45% emissions reductions in 2030 and 65% in 2035.

The proposal should be approved by the Council of the EU and the European Parliament before going into effect.

The European Association of Automotive Suppliers called the proposal "extremely ambitious.

"

"The European Commission has today published its revision of the CO2 emission standards for heavy-duty vehicles (HDVs), proposing extremely ambitious intermediate targets in 2030 (45%) and in 2035 (65%)," the association said in a statement.

Earlier on Tuesday, the European Parliament passed a draft bill that would require new passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in the European Union to produce zero emissions to enter the EU market from 2035 as part of the EU's fight against climate change.

In 2019, the commission adopted the so-called European Green Deal, intended to cut carbon emissions in all sectors of economy, including aviation, and build a resource-efficient and eco-friendly economy, with a net carbon neutral target set for 2050.