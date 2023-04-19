European Commission Ready to Ban Grain Imports From Ukraine - Reports

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) The European Commission (EC) is ready to impose a ban on grain imports from Ukraine following unilateral restrictions introduced by some member states, Polish broadcaster Polskie Radio reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The EC is ready to ban imports of wheat, corn, sunflower and rapeseed from Ukraine, according to the report.

The issue will be discussed at a meeting of EC Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis with Polish, Hungarian, Slovakian, Bulgarian, Romanian, and Ukrainian representatives. European Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski is also expected to take part in the talks, which are scheduled for 14:00 GMT this day.

On Saturday, Poland and Hungary said they were banning imports of Ukrainian agricultural products until June 30, citing the need to protect domestic farmers from the uncontrolled influx of cheap grain from Ukraine.

On Monday, Slovakia followed suit. On Wednesday, the government of Bulgaria announced a temporary ban on food imports from Ukraine, except for goods in transit.

Ukraine was granted a temporary duty-free trade arrangement with the EU last June. In March 2022, the EU additionally launched so-called green corridors to facilitate the transit of Ukrainian grain to the world market; however, the cheap grain from Ukraine ended up flooding EU markets instead, prompting outrage among local farmers.